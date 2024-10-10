Telangana News | Iron Wire Found in Bourbon Biscuit

Telangana

In a concerning incident from Devunipalli, Kamareddy district, a man named Hanuman Reddy purchased Bourbon biscuits from a local shop for his children.

Fouzia Farhana
10 October 2024 - 16:26
While his children were eating the biscuits, he noticed a thin iron wire embedded in one of them.

Shocked by the discovery, Hanuman Reddy recorded a video and shared it on social media, warning parents to be cautious when giving such products to their children.

The post has raised concerns about food safety, urging authorities and manufacturers to take immediate action.

