Telangana News | IT Minister Sridhar Babu Assures Farmers on Loan Waiver

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister Sridhar Babu has reassured farmers that they should not be concerned about the ongoing loan waiver scheme. During a visit to the family of the late Sumereddy, former chairman of the Jammikunta Agricultural Market Committee in Karimnagar district, the Minister extended his condolences and pledged the Congress Party’s support to the family.

Sridhar Babu criticized the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government for failing to waive off farmers’ loans during its 10-year tenure. In contrast, he highlighted that the Congress Party, within nine months of coming to power, has already started implementing the loan waiver scheme. He acknowledged that due to technical issues, some farmers’ loans have yet to be waived but assured them that the pending amounts will soon be deposited into their accounts.

The Minister’s statement comes as a relief to farmers who have been eagerly awaiting the full implementation of the loan waiver scheme.