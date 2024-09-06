Telangana News | KCR and His Wife Perform Special Pooja at Erravelli Residence

BRS Chief K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and his wife conducted special poojas at their residence in Erravelli. The couple, along with a group of Vedic priests, performed a Navagraha Yagam, a ritual aimed at invoking the blessings of the nine celestial planets.

The ceremony, held at KCR’s farmhouse, was a significant religious event, reflecting the leader’s deep spiritual beliefs. The Navagraha Yagam is traditionally performed to mitigate the malefic effects of planetary positions and to seek prosperity and peace.

Local reports indicate that the pooja was conducted with strict adherence to Vedic rituals, and it attracted the attention of many followers and political figures. This spiritual endeavor comes at a time when KCR and his party are gearing up for crucial political events, adding a layer of spiritual preparation to their strategy.

The event underscores KCR’s connection with traditional practices and his belief in seeking divine intervention for personal and public well-being.

