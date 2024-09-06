Telangana News | Koppu Sadashiva Murthy Updates CM Revanth on BHEL’s Initiatives

Hyderabad: Koppu Sadashiva Murthy, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), paid a courtesy visit to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat. The meeting provided an opportunity for Murthy to brief the Chief Minister on BHEL’s current projects and initiatives in the state.

During the visit, Murthy highlighted several key developments and ongoing initiatives by BHEL, which include major industrial projects and infrastructure advancements. The discussion focused on BHEL’s contributions to the state’s industrial growth and potential areas for further collaboration.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed appreciation for BHEL’s efforts and reiterated the state’s commitment to supporting industrial growth and development. The meeting underscored the importance of continued partnership between BHEL and the Telangana government to drive economic progress and enhance industrial capabilities in the region.

The courtesy visit reflects the ongoing dialogue between major industrial entities and state leadership, aiming to align corporate objectives with state development goals.