Telangana News | Korean Tech Giants Plan Expansion in State

Hyderabad: Korean companies have expressed interest in investing in Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal, Telangana, the chief minister’s office said on Monday.

As part of the visit to South Korea, a delegation led by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy held discussions with the top textile company heads at a business round table meeting held under the auspices of the Korea Federation of Textile Industry (KOFOTI).

Yangon Chairman Kihak Sung, KOFOTI Executive Vice Chairman Soyang and representatives of 25 large textile companies participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister explained the activities undertaken by the Telangana government for the development of textile industry and the positive aspects of the development of the textile industry in Telangana along with the Warangal Textile Park.

We expect to attract more investments for Warangal and the rest of Telangana in the Textile sector, the CM said.

Minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu and officials who attended the meeting, will put together a task force to follow up on all the opportunities for quick closures and action on the ground, the CM added.

The representatives of Korean textile companies expressed their positive response to the Chief Minister’s call.

During the visit, the state official delegation held wide-ranging conversations with one of Korea’s biggest industrial conglomerates ‘the LS Crop, which was formerly a part of the LG Group.

Representatives of LS Company, the largest industrial company in South Korea, will soon visit Telangana.

The state representative team led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met with the seniors of the company led by LS Group Chairman Kujayun.

In the meeting, discussions were held on the production and investment of electric cables, gas, electricity and batteries in Telangana.

As per the Chief Minister’s invitation, the LS team will come to Telangana soon.