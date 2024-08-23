Telangana News | KTR Calls for Equal Treatment in Demolishing Illegal Constructions, Cites Satellite Evidence: Video

Hyderabad: Telangana Former IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has called for decisive action against illegal constructions, emphasizing the need for fairness in addressing such violations.

In a recent statement, KTR asserted that there is no need for extensive efforts in identifying illegal structures, as satellite imagery already provides sufficient evidence.

KTR specifically highlighted that before targeting ordinary citizens’ constructions, authorities should focus on dismantling illegal buildings owned by prominent figures.

He named several individuals, including Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, V6 Vivek, KVP Ramachandra Rao, Madhu Yaskhi, and Patnam Mahender Reddy, urging that their unauthorized structures should be demolished first.

KTR’s statement has sparked discussions on ensuring equal treatment under the law, regardless of social or political status. His comments come amid growing public concern over selective action against illegal constructions, with many citizens demanding that the authorities enforce rules uniformly.

The minister’s call to action is expected to put pressure on local authorities to address the issue more transparently and fairly.

As the debate over illegal constructions continues, KTR’s stance signals the state government’s commitment to upholding the law for all.

