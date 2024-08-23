Telangana News | KTR files complaint against Cong violence criticises police inaction

Hyderabad: The Working President of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), KT Rama Rao (KTR), along with senior party leaders, lodged a formal complaint with the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) on Friday regarding recent political violence involving Congress party members and alleged police negligence.

The complaint focused on an attack by Congress members on a BRS protest camp in Tirumalagiri, Suryapet District. The peaceful farmers’ protest, led by student leader and former Tungaturthi MLA Gadari Kishore, was reportedly disrupted by 50 Congress cadres, who launched an unprovoked assault using stones, eggs, and crude bombs.

KTR expressed his disappointment in the police response, accusing them of dismantling the protest camp’s tent instead of protecting the protesters. He also condemned an attack on two female journalists and other reporters in the Chief Minister’s hometown of Kondareddypally, who were investigating the status of loan waivers.

KTR criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, labeling him a coward for avoiding public discussion on key issues and spending significant time in Delhi. He also voiced concerns over the recent trend of police officers acting with “over-enthusiasm,” citing instances of false cases and inappropriate behaviour, such as participating in non-official activities.

The BRS leaders demanded immediate action against those involved in the Tirumalagiri attack and the assaults on journalists. KTR warned that while the BRS has remained patient to protect Hyderabad’s image, this should not be mistaken for weakness, signaling that retaliation could follow if the situation does not improve.

The delegation urged the DGP to take strict and impartial action to maintain law and order in the state.