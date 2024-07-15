Telangana News | KTR raises concerns over protocol violations against BRS MLAs

Hyderabad: In a letter to Speaker Gaddam Prasad of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, BRS working president and former minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) outlined continued protocol violations and the deliberate undermining of BRS MLAs’ rights since the Congress government came to power.

In his letter, KTR conveyed his profound concern over what he called a “troubling culture” in which opposition BRS MLAs’ rights are being systematically violated.

He stated that in instances where there are no ruling party MLAs, the Congress government blatantly violates the rights of opposition members. He accused the Congress government of habitual protocol violations and unconstitutional behaviour, which he asserted is detrimental to democratic principles.

Rama Rao compared this to the BRS party’s nearly ten-year rule, saying that at that time, there were never any such undemocratic acts and that the MLAs chosen by the people were always respected. But he pointed out that BRS MLAs have been singled out since the Congress party came to power and have frequently broken protocol.

He cited specific examples of protocol violations, such as Congress leaders distributing welfare scheme checks—like Kalyani Lakshmi—instead of local MLAs and development activities—like foundation-laying and inauguration ceremonies—that were carried out without elected MLAs in attendance.

He gave examples of seats where local Congress leaders or defeated candidates are behaving like the elected representatives, including Huzurabad, Maheshwaram, and Asifabad.

Furthermore, Rama Rao highlighted that threats from government leaders have coerced officials into following these undemocratic directives. He noted that over the past seven months, there have been continuous instances of protocol violations. Despite efforts by BRS MLAs to bring these issues to the Speaker’s attention, access has been limited.

Regardless of political membership, Rama Rao encouraged the Speaker to use his power to uphold the rights and decorum of parliamentary members. In order to make sure that the protocol for BRS MLAs is followed, he demanded that the Chief Secretary and all district collectors receive immediate orders. He threatened to bring up these problems at the next assembly meetings if they are not resolved right away.