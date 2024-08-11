Telangana News | Man Cheated of ₹67,700 Under Guise of Credit Card Update

Hyderabad: A nursing officer in Nizamabad district, Telangana, was defrauded of ₹67,700 by a cyber scammer posing as a bank representative. The incident occurred in Kakalaghat Tanda in the district.

According to reports, the complainant, B. Santosh, received a call from an unknown number. The caller claimed to be from the bank and informed Santosh that his credit card needed updating. Believing the call to be genuine, Santosh downloaded an APK file sent via WhatsApp and shared his credit card details.

On Saturday evening, Santosh received a message indicating that ₹67,700 had been withdrawn from his account. He immediately reported the incident to the Machareddy Police Station and filed a complaint. Additionally, he registered his complaint with the National Helpline Number 1930 for reporting cyber financial fraud. The police have registered a case in connection with the incident.