Telangana News | Minister Seethakka Urges Citizens to Stay Indoors Amid Heavy Rains

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Seethakka, has issued a strong advisory urging citizens to remain vigilant in light of the ongoing heavy rains across the state.

In a video message addressed to the public, the minister emphasized the importance of staying indoors unless there is an emergency.

To assist those in need during this challenging time, a control room has been established at ITDA Eturunagaram, with contact numbers 6309842395 and 08717-293246 provided for public assistance. Additionally, citizens can reach out to the district collectorate’s control room at 1800 425 7109 for any emergency support.

Minister Rathod’s message underscores the government’s efforts to ensure public safety during the adverse weather conditions, urging people to take necessary precautions and avoid venturing out unless absolutely necessary.