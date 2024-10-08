Telangana News | Municipal Workers Protest on One Leg Demanding Salary Release

Nirmal: In a dramatic display of protest, municipal workers in Nirmal district demonstrated on one leg today, demanding the immediate release of their pending salaries. The workers have not received their wages for the past eight months, leading to widespread frustration and hardship among them.

The protest, which drew attention from local media and the public, highlighted the dire financial situation faced by the workers, many of whom rely on their monthly salaries to support their families. Holding placards and chanting slogans, the workers called for urgent action from the municipal authorities to address their grievances.

“We have been waiting for our salaries for too long, and it is affecting our lives and our families. We demand that the authorities release our salaries immediately,” said one of the protesting workers.

The demonstration reflects growing dissatisfaction among municipal employees regarding the delay in salary payments and the lack of communication from the local government. Protestors have vowed to continue their agitation until their demands are met and have urged other workers to join them in their fight for justice.

Local leaders and social activists have also expressed solidarity with the protesting workers, urging the municipal administration to resolve the issue promptly to avoid further escalation of the protests. The situation remains tense as workers await a response from the authorities.