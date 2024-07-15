Telangana News | Online Acceptance of CMRF Applications Begins; Here are the Details

Hyderabad: Telangana has commenced accepting Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) applications online across the state starting Monday.

Under the directives of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the state government has initiated online submission of CMRF applications to ensure transparent utilization of funds. To facilitate this, the Centre for Good Governance has launched an official website dedicated to CMRF applications.

In light of previous instances of CMRF fund misappropriation, the state government has introduced a new policy requiring all CMRF applications to be submitted exclusively through the official website.

Additionally, Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) are mandated to upload recommendation letters along with applicant details. Applicants must provide their bank account details during the online submission process and will receive a unique code upon application upload.

Upon receiving the code, applicants are required to submit original medical bills at the Secretariat. Online applications will also be forwarded to respective hospitals for verification.

Cheques will only be prepared after thorough verification and approval of CMRF applications, with the applicant’s bank account number printed on the cheque to prevent misuse. People’s representatives will personally distribute the cheques to the approved applicants.

For further details and to access the application portal, visit the official CMRF website at https://cmrf.telangana.gov.in.