Telangana News | Ponnam Urges Unemployed Youth Not to Fall into Opposition’s Trap Over Job Vacancies

Hyderabad: Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar has urged unemployed youth not to be misled by opposition leaders regarding government job vacancies.

Speaking at a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday, Ponnam Prabhakar, along with Congress Campaign Committee Chairman Madhu Yashki Goud and Government Whip Adi Srinivas, advised students to focus on their exam preparations rather than being distracted by opposition claims.

“I also request student union leaders to bring any genuine issues faced by students to my notice,” Ponnam Prabhakar said.

He further stated that the State government is consulting intellectuals about the job calendar, which will be released soon.

The Minister also criticized Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, accusing him of attempting to tarnish Hyderabad’s image with cheap tactics ahead of the upcoming GHMC elections.

“Kishan Reddy should explain how much funding he has secured for Hyderabad in his five years as Union Minister. What did he do for Hyderabad’s development when the BJP was in power at the Center for ten years? Did he secure any special funds? What was his contribution to Telangana’s development as Union Minister?” Ponnam questioned.

He emphasized that the State government is committed to developing Hyderabad across all sectors and expressed confidence that the State capital would emerge as an international city under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.