Telangana News | Railway Operations Disrupted in Telangana’s Mahabubabad District Due to Severe Track Damage

Hyderabad: In a significant incident, heavy rains in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district led to the breach of a dam near Ayodhya village, causing severe disruption to railway services on the Vijayawada-Kazipet route.

The intense downpour resulted in substantial damage to the railway tracks in the region, particularly affecting the Antikene-Kesamudram section.

The situation escalated as water accumulated on the railway tracks in the outskirts of Mahabubabad, prompting authorities to halt several trains. Notably, the Machilipatnam and Simhapuri Express trains were stopped due to the flooding on the tracks.

Additionally, the Mahbubnagar-Visakha Express was delayed for four hours as the tracks at Thalapusalapalli suffered damage.

As a precautionary measure, South Central Railway authorities suspended the movement of 24 trains on the Vijayawada-Kazipet route, including prominent services such as the Simhadri, Machilipatnam, Gautami, Sanghamitra Express, Ganga Kaveri, Charminar, and Yeshwantpur Express trains.

In response to the disruption, South Central Railway has established helplines to assist passengers affected by the train delays and cancellations. Restoration work is underway, with railway officials closely monitoring the situation to resume normal operations as soon as possible.

Passengers are advised to stay updated on the latest travel information through official channels.