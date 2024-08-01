Telangana News | Revanth Cabinet’s Big Announcements: New Ration Cards, Dharani Portal Overhaul, and Jobs for Sports Stars

Hyderabad: In a significant move, the Telangana Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has taken a series of impactful decisions regarding the issuance of new ration cards and the Dharani Portal.



These measures are part of a broader agenda aimed at enhancing state services and addressing key issues affecting the citizens of Telangana.



Key Decisions:



Issuance of New Ration Cards:



The Cabinet has given the green light for the issuance of new ration cards across the state. This decision is expected to benefit thousands of families who have been awaiting access to subsidized food grains and essential commodities.



To facilitate this, a dedicated sub-committee will be formed, which will be responsible for drafting the procedures and guidelines for the issuance of new ration cards.



Renaming of Dharani Portal:



In a groundbreaking decision, the Telangana Cabinet has decided to rename the Dharani Portal to “Bhoomatha.” This portal, which plays a crucial role in land records management and property transactions, is set to undergo this transformation to reflect a more culturally resonant identity.



Cabinet Sub-Committee Formation:



To oversee the issuance of new ration cards, the Cabinet has decided to form a sub-committee headed by Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy. This committee will work on the formulation of policies and methods to ensure a smooth and efficient distribution of ration cards.



Ministers Seethakka, Sridhar Babu, and Ponnam Prabhakar will be members of this committee, playing a pivotal role in the implementation of these new measures.



Other Major Decisions:



Funding for Gauravelli Project:



The Cabinet has approved an allocation of ₹437 crores for the Gauravelli project. This funding is aimed at accelerating the progress and completion of this significant infrastructure initiative.



Job Calendar Approval:



In an effort to streamline employment opportunities, the Cabinet has approved a new job calendar, which outlines the recruitment schedules and plans for various government positions.



Group-1 Jobs for Sportspersons:



The Cabinet has decided to honor cricketer Mohammed Siraj and boxer Nikhat Zareen by awarding them Group-1 jobs in recognition of their outstanding contributions to sports and for bringing glory to Telangana on national and international platforms.



Separate Issuance of Ration and Aarogyasri Cards:



A decision has been made to issue ration cards and Aarogyasri health cards separately. This move is intended to simplify access to healthcare benefits and essential goods, ensuring that beneficiaries can easily avail themselves of both services.



GHMC Expansion Committee:



The Cabinet has approved the formation of a sub-committee to oversee the merger of outer villages into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).



This expansion aims to bring more areas under the jurisdiction of the GHMC, thereby improving civic amenities and governance. The committee will include Ministers Seethakka, Sridhar Babu, and Ponnam Prabhakar as members.



Condolences for Wayanad Tragedy:



The Cabinet expressed condolences for the victims of the Wayanad tragedy, offering their sympathies to the affected families and communities.



Young India Skill University Bill:



The Cabinet has given its nod to the Young India Skill University Bill, marking a significant step towards enhancing skill development and vocational education in the state.



Conclusion:



The decisions taken by the Telangana Cabinet reflect a comprehensive approach to addressing both immediate and long-term needs of the state’s population.



By focusing on essential services like ration distribution, land management, and employment, the government aims to foster a more inclusive and efficient administrative framework.



These measures are expected to have far-reaching impacts on the socio-economic landscape of Telangana, paving the way for continued growth and development.