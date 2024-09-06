Telangana News | Rolls Out ₹10,000 Relief Aid for Flood-Affected Families

Starting today, the Telangana government will begin distributing financial aid of ₹10,000 to flood-affected families across the state. This initiative includes victims from the Khammam Munneru region, where severe flooding has caused significant damage.

The amount will be directly credited to the bank accounts of the affected individuals, providing them with much-needed relief in the aftermath of the devastating floods. The government’s swift action aims to support those who have suffered losses and help them rebuild their lives.

This financial assistance is part of the state government’s broader efforts to address the impact of the floods and provide timely aid to those in need.

