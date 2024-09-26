Telangana Govt | RRR Project: Growing Support for Fair Compensation as Farmers Push for Justice

Hyderabad: Farmers affected by the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project in Hyderabad are amplifying their calls for fair compensation as land acquisition intensifies. They are pressuring both the administration and their elected representatives, seeking a more humane and equitable approach to the acquisition process.

Despite the substantial market value of the land, often reaching several crores, the compensation offered to farmers is far lower, typically only in lakhs. This disparity has fueled demands for either “land-for-land” deals or compensation that reflects the current market value. Many farmers argue that delays, relocation costs, and income loss are not adequately accounted for in the compensation package. Ancestral lands, which carry immense emotional and economic value, are being undervalued, leaving farmers under significant financial stress.

While a revenue officer involved acknowledged the need for fair compensation, the process moves forward even without farmers’ consent, with payments being deposited into bank accounts if terms are rejected. Nonetheless, farmers are rallying for justice, with local delegations, such as one from Choutuppal mandal, meeting with officials to advocate for better terms.

The 2013 Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement (LARR) Act governs the compensation process, stipulating that agricultural land should receive three times its card value, while urban land should receive twice the card value. However, these figures often pale in comparison to the actual market value of the land, which can be as high as five to six crores in some areas. In response, some farmers have taken legal action, halting parts of the project in certain areas.

As the RRR project progresses, especially in its 158-km northern section, and the focus shifts to the more complex southern phase, the issue of compensation is expected to escalate. The State government, which is responsible for 50% of the land acquisition costs, has already acquired a significant portion of the land but still faces challenges.

A potential solution to the compensation issue could lie in the lumpsum compensation policy previously implemented by the BRS government for other large-scale projects, like the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). This policy offered affected families a choice between standard entitlements and a more financially secure lumpsum package, marking a significant step forward in land acquisition reforms.

Farmers impacted by the RRR project in Hyderabad are intensifying their calls for fair compensation, pressuring the administration to offer terms that reflect the true value of their lands.