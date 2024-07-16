Telangana News | Rs. 2 Lakh Crop Loan Waiver to be Based on Land Passbook: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Responding to severe criticism from opposition parties over the imposition of restrictive rules, particularly the linking of ration card provision for the crop loan waiver, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy clarified that the Rs. 2 lakh crop loan waivers will be based on the land passbook.

The Chief Minister stated that the ration card provision is only to identify the farmer’s family and informed that the process of loan waiver up to one lakh rupees will be completed by the evening of July 18.

“The money will be deposited in farmers’ loan accounts by the evening of July 18. On the same day, celebrations with loan waiver beneficiaries will be conducted at Rythu Vedikas across Telangana State.

Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs, and other elected representatives will participate in the celebrations,” Revanth Reddy announced at the Collectors’ Conference held at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister also gave clear instructions to bankers to ensure that loan waiver funds are properly allocated.

“Strict action will be taken against bankers if they deposit the funds released by the State government for loan waiver into other accounts,” the Chief Minister warned.

On Monday, the State government released the guidelines for the crop loan waiver and promised to complete the loan waiver process by August 15.