Telangana News | Telangana Government to Introduce Family Digital Cards

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is gearing up to roll out family digital cards for every household in the state. The initiative aims to streamline access to ration, healthcare, and other welfare schemes using a single card.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy held a review meeting with officials from the Health and Civil Services Departments on Monday. He instructed them to study the experiences of states like Rajasthan, Haryana, and Karnataka, which have already implemented similar cards, and prepare a detailed report outlining the benefits, challenges, and implementation strategies.

To kick-start the initiative, the Chief Minister suggested selecting one urban and one rural area from each Assembly constituency for a pilot project. This would help refine the approach before a statewide rollout.

The proposed family digital cards will allow beneficiaries to access welfare schemes and healthcare services from anywhere within the state. Additionally, the cards will contain health profiles of each family member, offering valuable data for medical services over time. Provisions will also be made for families to update card details, including adding or removing members as necessary.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need to establish district-level systems to monitor the distribution and use of the family digital cards effectively.