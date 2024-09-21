Telangana News | TGSRTC MD warns of strict action against attacks on staff

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) Managing Director V C Sajjanar has issued a stern warning that strict action will be taken against individuals who attack TGSRTC staff.

He stated that, with the support of the police, rowdy sheets would be opened against the accused.

On Saturday, Sajjanar visited Kushaiguda depot driver Darawat Ganesh, who was assaulted by a group of thugs and is currently receiving treatment at the Tarnaka RTC Hospital. Sajjanar inquired about Ganesh’s health and the details of the attack.

He assured Ganesh that TGSRTC would provide full support and advised him not to worry. The doctors were instructed to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured driver.

The incident occurred when driver Ganesh, who was on duty in a Route 231/1 metro express bus travelling from Afzalganj to Ghatkesar, was attacked without provocation. The bus was stopped on the road, and six individuals assaulted the driver while he was seated. The assailants beat him severely, leaving Ganesh seriously injured and unconscious. He was immediately rushed to RTC Hospital in Tarnaka. The attack took place at the Osmania University Y Junction on Friday.

Sajjanar confirmed that the driver was not at fault, and the attackers had intentionally targeted him. Following a complaint, Osmania University Police, under the Hyderabad Commissionerate, swiftly responded.

A case was registered against the assailants under sections 109, 132, 352, 351(2), r/w 3(5) of the BNS, and five of the attackers were arrested on Saturday.

Sajjanar expressed his dismay over the attack on TGSRTC staff, who are serving the public. He emphasized that the corporation will not tolerate such incidents, which demoralize their staff and cause emotional distress. Legal action will be taken to hold the perpetrators accountable.