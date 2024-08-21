Telangana News | Those who liked BJP ideology will be welcomed to party says Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay has made sensational comments regarding those, who want to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He made it clear that those liked the party’s ideology would be welcomed into the party. He said they would not mind allowing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, former minister Harish Rao and other leaders into the party if they liked the BJP’s ideology.

Bandi Sanjay criticized BRS party working President KT Rama Rao and alleged that KTR was now speaking like an innocent person. He demanded to know as to why a case was registered against CM Revanth Reddy in the past if the Janwada farmhouse did not belong to KTR? “At that time, the farmhouse was owned by KTR. Now, KTR is saying that he has taken the farmhouse on lease,” he mocked.

Sanjay defended the demolition of illegally constructed farmhouses by State government owned Hydra (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection) Authority. He said the officials of the authority were demolishing the houses constructed in buffer zones and FTL zones of existing rivers and tanks. He said action should be taken against the owners of huge buildings.

Bandi Sanjay alleged that the Hydra brought in by the Telangana government was meant for the sake of collections. He also alleged that the high command had set a target on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to send money for the upcoming Maharashtra and Haryana elections and added that Hydra was created to collect the money from the wrongdoers.

Bandi Sanjay questioned as to why the BRS party was staying away from contesting the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. “Is this not for the benefit of the Congress party?” he asked. He claimed that the Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi had worked hard for the bail of BRS party MLC Kavita, who was arrested in the liquor case by the ED and the CBI.

“Congress and BRS parties are sending him to Rajya Sabha together for this purpose,” he claimed. Stating that though the Congress party is in power in Telangana, he alleged that former CM KCR was acting as per the instructions of the ruling party and predicted that in the next few days, the BRS party would merge with the Congress party.

Sanjay said there was a flawed deal between the Congress and the BRS parties and added that the issue of the installation of statues was brought to the fore by the two parties to divert the attention of people. “He advised CM Revanth Reddy to keep aside the issue of the statues and focus on governance.