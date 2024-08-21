Telangana News | Three from Bihar held with 4,000 mobile phones meant for use in cybercrimes: Police

Hyderabad: Three persons from Bihar were arrested in Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district of Telangana on Wednesday for allegedly illegally acquiring old mobile phones to use in cybercrimes, and approximately 4,000 mobile phones were seized from them, police said.

On receiving credible information, Cyber Security Bureau personnel of Ramagundam apprehended three persons in Godavarikhani when they were trying to buy old mobile phones for alleged use in cybercrimes, a release from Telangana Police said.

Three gunny bags containing approximately 4,000 old mobile phones found in their possession along with three bikes were seized from them.

On further interrogation it was revealed that for the past one month, the suspects have been purchasing old mobile phones from people at low prices in Ramagundam and its neighbouring districts with the intention of transporting them to Bihar, police said.

Through their associate, these mobile phones would be sold to cyber fraudsters operating from Jamtara, Deoghar and other areas of Jharkhand state, the release said.

The cyber fraudsters use these phones to carry out scams and share the fraudulently acquired money with their associate and the others involved, it said. Based on the confessions of the arrested persons, a case has been registered, the release added.