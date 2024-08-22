Telangana News | TSPSC Announces Tentative Dates for Group-II Services Recruitment Exam

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the tentative dates for the Group-II Services Recruitment written examination, scheduled to take place over two days in mid-December 2024. This announcement marks an important step for aspirants preparing for government positions in Telangana.

The TSPSC will conduct the objective type Paper-I on General Studies and General Abilities between 10:00 AM and 12:30 PM on December 15, 2024. Later the same day, Paper-II, covering History, Polity, and Society, will be held from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

The examination will continue on December 16, 2024, with Paper-III, focusing on Economy and Development, taking place from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Paper-IV, which covers Telangana Movement and State Formation, is scheduled for the afternoon session between 3:00 PM and 5:30 PM on the same day.

Candidates who are set to appear for these exams can expect to download their hall tickets from the official TSPSC website a week prior to the exam dates. The TSPSC advises all candidates to stay updated through their official channels for any further information or changes.