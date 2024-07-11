Telangana News | Two Men Harass Woman in the Name of Love, Leading to Her Suicide: Video

Hyderabad: In Chintalagudem village of Madugulapalli Mandal, a young woman named Kalyani (19) tragically ended her life after allegedly being harassed by two young men from the same village, Aruri Siva and Kommanaboina Madhu, under the pretext of love.

The two men had been harassing Kalyani for some time, threatening to post her photos on social media if she did not reciprocate their feelings. They took advantage of moments when she was alone at home, repeatedly calling her and causing her distress.

Unable to bear the harassment any longer, Kalyani consumed pesticide and called her parents to inform them of her plight. Local residents rushed her to the hospital, but despite receiving medical treatment, she passed away.