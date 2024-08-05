Telangana News | Uttam assures 24-hr power supply to all sectors

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies & Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Congress Government would ensure a 24-hour quality electricity supply to farmers, domestic, and industrial sectors throughout the year.

Speaking after laying the foundation for a 33/11 KV power substation to be built at the cost of Rs 2.5 crore at Bakkamanthula Gudem in Mathampally mandal in Kodad constituency on Monday, the minister said people and farmers had been asking for this power substation for a decade. He directed officials to complete the work of NCL and Chennai Palam substations at Sultanapur Tanda and address any problems immediately.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Congress Government had adopted a practical approach to resolve the problems faced by the people. Unlike the previous BRS regime, which falsely claimed to provide a 24-hour power supply to farmers, the Congress Government was addressing problems at both micro and macro levels.

He said the Congress Government, headed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, was focused on improving infrastructure at the ground level, especially in rural areas. “Quality service could not be ensured without creating the required infrastructure at all levels. The Congress Government aims to ensure that the benefits of government schemes and development reach the last mile and serve the last man in the State,” he said.

On the occasion, the minister also announced that the repair of Amaravaram and Peddavedu lift irrigations would be completed soon. He said all measures would be taken to complete and upgrade the lift irrigation projects to increase ayacut. “The Congress Government has set a target of adding an additional ayacut of 30-35 lakh acres in the next five years.

This financial year, Rs 10,820 crore has been allocated to increase the ayacut by about 6-6.5 lakh acres. The completion of pending irrigation projects has been given top priority to ensure that investments already made in various projects are useful to the public. There would be no shortage of funds for priority projects,” he said.

Farmers would receive input subsidies under Rythu Bharosa, water for irrigation, quality seeds, quality fertilizers, uninterrupted quality power, support during harvesting, and MSP for their crops. These measures would help farmers and boost the rural economy,” he said. Uttam Kumar Reddy also highlighted the success of other schemes implemented by the Congress Government.

Under the Gruha Jyoti scheme, those who use less than 200 units of power get zero bills. Similarly, under the Mahalakshmi scheme, women get free travel in RTC buses across the State. Poor eligible families get gas cylinders for just Rs 500. He assured that the Congress Government would fulfill all the promises made to the people during elections.

Minister Uttam also announced that Mathampally mandal would be developed to stand as a leader in the State. A 10-meter-wide road from Huzurnagar to Mattampalli would be constructed at a cost of Rs 80 crore. Similarly, Rs 10 crore would be spent on the road from Chautapalli to Mellachervu, and two bridges at Wardhapuram and Raghavapuram on Mattampally to Janapahad road would be built with Rs 17 crore. Additionally, the Chennai Palem bridge would be constructed with Rs 11.5 crore.

District Collector Tejas Nand Lal Pawar, Huzur Nagar RDO Srinivas, Zilla Parishad CEO VV Apparao, and other senior officials were also present.

Later, Uttam Kumar Reddy participated in the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the Kodad Lorry Owners Association at Guduguntla Appiah Function Hall. He assured the lorry owners of resolving their long-pending issues related to taxation, permits, and licensing.

Lorry transport was a significant commercial activity in Huzurnagar, Kodad, and surrounding areas due to numerous cement factories and rice mills. Therefore, he said the Congress Government would ensure the lorry operators did not face any inconvenience or harassment.