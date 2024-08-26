Telangana News | Vi upgrades network capacity

Hyderabad: Vi, a leading telecom company, on Monday announced the upgradation of its network capacity in Telangana.

Vi has upgraded its spectrum in the LTE 2500 MHz band from 10 MHz to 20 MHz to double the network capacity in this layer across more than 4000 sites in the state, including cities like Hyderabad, Warangal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Ramagundam, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Adilabad, Suryapet, Miryalaguda, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Rangareddy, the telecom operator said in a release here.

This upgradation will enable customers to experience faster data speed on Vi GIGAnet network.

Commenting on the development, Anand Dani, Cluster Business Head, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Karnataka, Vodafone Idea, said, “This spectrum upgrade is part of Vi’s broader strategy to upgrade its network infrastructure and provide Vi’s users with enhanced speed and reliability.

We will continue to strengthen our network with the deployment of the recently purchased 2.4 MHz of 900 MHz band.”

Vi has also introduced new offers and plans for its customers to thrive in this digital world.