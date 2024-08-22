Telangana News | Violence Erupts During Loan Waiver Protest: Bomb Attack and Clashes Leave Town in Chaos: Video

Hyderabad: A protest demanding loan waivers in Thirumalagiri town, Tungaturthi constituency, turned violent as clashes erupted between different groups.

The demonstration, led by local MLA Gadari Kishore and organized by farmers seeking loan waivers, spiraled out of control when violence broke out, involving the use of stones, eggs, and even bombs.

The chaotic scenes left several vehicles, including cars, damaged, and police were forced to intervene to disperse the agitated crowd. The incident has raised concerns about public safety during such protests, with onlookers questioning the escalating violence.

Women present at the protest voiced their distress, questioning why innocent civilians were caught up in the violent clashes. “Why are they throwing bombs at common people?” one woman asked, highlighting the fear and anger among those who witnessed the turmoil.

The situation in Tungaturthi remains tense as authorities work to restore order. The violent turn of events has led to widespread condemnation and has sparked debates over the safety measures needed during public demonstrations.