Telangana News | We will build partially completed houses under Indiramma scheme: Minister Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Telangana State Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy announced significant updates regarding the Indiramma house scheme, which will be implemented by the Congress government.

During the question hour in the ongoing council meetings, Ponguleti addressed a query raised by BRS party MLC Tata Madhu.

Ponguleti mentioned that two months before the previous BRS government’s elections, Government Order (GO) No. 25 was issued, sanctioning Rs 3 lakh each for the construction of houses, and the foundation had been laid for 496 houses.

However, the new government has canceled this GO and increased the amount to Rs 5 lakh per house under the Indiramma house scheme.

Tata Madhu raised a supplementary question, suggesting that the minister’s figures were inaccurate. Ponguleti responded by highlighting the achievements of the Congress government when it was in power in united Andhra Pradesh from 2006 to 2014, stating that more than 19 lakh Indiramma houses were completed in Telangana during that period.

In contrast, he noted that the previous government only completed 1,36,116 houses in 10 years.

Minister Ponguleti also assured that the Congress government would now complete the partially constructed houses left by the previous administration. He emphasized the Congress government’s commitment to providing housing for the poorest of the poor in Telangana, moving forward with the goal of ensuring everyone has a home.

This announcement signifies the government’s dedication to addressing housing needs and fulfilling promises made under the Indiramma scheme, aiming to improve the living conditions of the underprivileged in the state.