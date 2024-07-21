Telangana News | Woman dies after being hit by ‘ex-BRS MLA’s car’

Hyderabad: A woman died after allegedly being hit by ex-BRS MLA T Rajaiah’s car in Hanumakonda district of Telangana, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred when the woman was crossing the four-lane road at Madikonda in the district Saturday night, they said.

The car was being driven by a driver. Rajaiah, who was in the car, got the car stopped after some distance as his presence may lead to any untoward situation.

He sent the car involved in the accident to the police station and left in another car, police said.

The woman’s husband complained to police about the incident and a case of accident was registered.