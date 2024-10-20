Telangana News | Woman Gang-Raped in Isolated Area; Police Search for Four Accused

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 36-year-old woman from Bodhan was allegedly gang-raped by four men on Friday night. The woman had come to Nizamabad for shopping earlier in the day and was waiting at the bus stand to return to Bodhan when the incident occurred.

According to reports, the woman was approached by a group of auto drivers from Dichpally, who offered her a ride, assuring her they would drop her in Bodhan. However, instead of heading towards Bodhan, the men took her in the opposite direction towards Dichpally. They then drove her to an isolated area where the four men, identified as Jainnoddin, Mohsin, Sultan, and Nagesh, allegedly took turns raping her.

After the crime, the accused fled the scene, leaving the woman in distress. The victim later filed a complaint with the police, who have launched an investigation into the matter. Authorities have identified the suspects and are conducting a manhunt to bring them to justice.

This horrific incident has sparked outrage in the local community, with many demanding swift action against the culprits. The police have assured that they are making every effort to apprehend the accused and provide justice to the victim. Further updates are awaited as the investigation progresses.