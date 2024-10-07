Telangana

Telangana News | Youth Leader Commits Suicide Due to Financial Struggles

In a tragic incident, a 34-year-old youth leader named Sirimalla Sridhar from KCR Nagar in Peddaur, Sircilla town, took his own life. Sridhar, who had completed his intermediate studies, was living with his parents and running a transport business.

Fouzia Farhana7 October 2024 - 16:42
In a tragic incident, a 34-year-old youth leader named Sirimalla Sridhar from KCR Nagar in Peddaur, Sircilla town, took his own life. Sridhar, who had completed his intermediate studies, was living with his parents and running a transport business.

Recently, due to a halt in his transportation work, he faced severe financial difficulties, which led to immense mental distress. With no one at home during the incident, Sridhar reportedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan.

This heartbreaking event has raised concerns about the mental health and economic pressures faced by many in the community. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

