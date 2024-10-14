Telangana NRI Supports Poor Student’s MBBS Education, Inspired by KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Drawing inspiration from BRS working president KT Rama Rao, Telangana NRI Dudala Venkat has stepped forward to provide financial assistance to B Gowri, a student from Wanaparthy district, enabling her to pursue an MBBS degree.

On Monday, Rama Rao, along with Venkat’s father Ravinder, handed over a cheque of Rs 1.65 lakh to Gowri in Hyderabad, in the presence of her parents.

Gowri, hailing from Kalvarala village in Veepanagandla mandal, had secured a medical seat but was unable to pay her first-year fees due to her family’s financial struggles.

The situation was brought to Rama Rao’s attention through social media, and he promptly committed to supporting Gowri’s education personally.

Inspired by Rama Rao’s initiative, Venkat pledged to cover Gowri’s first-year tuition fees and arranged the funds as a gesture of celebration for his birthday.

Rama Rao commended Venkat and his family for their generosity and praised Gowri’s father, a farm laborer, for his unwavering support of his daughter’s education.

Gowri expressed her gratitude to both Rama Rao and Venkat’s family for their help in making her medical education possible.