Telangana: Obsessed Lover Attacks Girl with Knife After Rejection

In a shocking incident in Telangana’s Medak district, a young man attacked a girl with a knife after she rejected his advances, leaving her severely injured.

The incident occurred near the Government Degree College in Medak, where the girl had arrived to take her open degree exam.

The girl, who suffered serious injuries in the attack, was initially taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Following medical advice for better care, she was later shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad.

The attacker has been identified as Chetan, a resident of Bengaluru, who fled the scene immediately after the incident. Police have registered a case and initiated a search operation to apprehend him.

According to the girl’s statement, she had been in contact with the accused through social media. She said he approached her, insisting she accept his proposal, and when she refused, he became violent, attacking her with a knife before escaping.

The police are continuing their investigation to locate the suspect and ensure justice for the victim.