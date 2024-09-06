Telangana postal department invites applications for scholarship 2024-25

Hyderabad: The Telangana Postal Department is inviting applications for the Deen Dayal SPARSH Yojana scholarship for the academic year 2024-25.

Students from Class VI to IX, enrolled in recognized schools within Telangana, with a good academic record and an interest in philately (stamp collecting) are eligible to apply for the scholarship, a statement said on Friday.

To promote philately among students, the Department of Posts launched the Deen Dayal SPARSH Yojana (Scholarship for Promotion of Aptitude & Research in Stamps as a Hobby).

This scheme aims to generate interest in philately and encourage students to pursue it as a hobby.

Each awardee under this scholarship will receive Rs 6,000, which will be disbursed in quarterly installments of Rs. 1,500 over the course of one year. A total of 10 students from each class (VI to IX) will be selected for the scholarship.

Interested students must submit their applications in the prescribed format to the Office of the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Secunderabad Division, Hyderabad-500 080, by September 13, 2024.