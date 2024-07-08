Telangana Powerlifter Sukanya Tejavath Wins Gold at International Championship

Hyderabad: Sukanya Tejavath, hailing from Mahabubabad District in Telangana State, has once again showcased her remarkable talent and determination by clinching the gold medal in the 76 kg weight category at the International Powerlifting Championship 2024.

The championship was held in Potchefstroom, South Africa, from July 3rd to July 9th.

Sukanya’s outstanding performance in this prestigious event has not only brought her personal acclaim but also pride to her home state and country.

“I have always strived to make India proud,” Sukanya said in an interview. “I find immense contentment in representing my country and ranking at the international level.”

Her success story is deeply intertwined with the support and guidance of her coach, Sri V.N. Rajashekar, Chief Coach at the Sports Authority of India.

Sukanya expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards him, acknowledging his excellent coaching as a pivotal factor in her achievements.

She also extended her thanks to Komatireddy Prathik Reddy and his foundation for their unwavering support, which has been instrumental in her journey to international success.

This victory marks yet another milestone in Sukanya Tejavath’s illustrious career, reaffirming her status as a leading figure in the world of powerlifting and an inspiration for aspiring athletes across India.