Telangana Rain | IMD Issues Yellow Alert from July 12, Heavy rains expected in these areas

Hyderabad: Telangana is preparing for a period of significant rainfall as weather experts forecast humid conditions and moderate to heavy showers from July 12 to 15.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts, indicating the potential for considerable rainfall and urging residents to stay alert.

Despite the expected statewide rainfall, Hyderabad is still awaiting substantial downpours. Since the onset of the monsoon, the city has recorded 174.6 mm of rainfall, slightly above the normal range of 154 mm, according to data from the Telangana Planning Development and Society. The IMD predicts moderate rainfall for Hyderabad on July 14.

Weather experts suggest that following this period, the monsoon will strengthen and move across the region, bringing back-to-back low-pressure area (LPA) showers to Telangana, including Hyderabad.

Forecast from July 12 to 15:

Friday: Heavy rain is expected at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts.

Saturday: The showers will persist with heavy rain at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.

Sunday: Rainfall will spread to more areas, with isolated heavy showers likely in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

Monday: The final day of this rainy spell will see heavy rain at isolated places in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts.

Residents are advised to stay updated with the latest weather information and take necessary precautions during this period of intense rainfall.