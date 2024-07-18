Telangana Rains | 30 People Stranded in Floods, IAF and NDRF Launch Massive Rescue Operation: Video

Hyderabad: Nearly 30 people found themselves stranded as sudden water release from the Peddavagu dam in Aswaraopeta, Bhadradri Kothagudem district triggered flash floods.

The incident prompted urgent rescue efforts by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), deploying two helicopters to evacuate those marooned.

The rescue operation, coordinated with the Indian Air Force (IAF), successfully airlifted eight farm laborers who were stranded in agricultural fields at Narayanapuram village, Aswaraopeta mandal.

Approximately 15 individuals were initially trapped due to rising floodwaters in the Peddavagu stream on Thursday afternoon.

Superintendent of Police B. Rohit Raju oversaw the operation, directing NDRF personnel to assist in the rescue mission.

Earlier in the day, heavy inflows into the Peddavagu reservoir at Gummadivalli village necessitated the opening of crest gates to manage excess water flow downstream, exacerbating flood conditions in the region.

Efforts are going on to rescue the remaining seven stranded individuals as the situation evolves. Local authorities have been mobilized to monitor the situation closely and ensure the safety of all affected by the challenging weather conditions in Kothagudem district.

Stay tuned for further updates on this developing rescue operation amidst the ongoing flood emergency.