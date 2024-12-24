Telangana ready to support AI technologies that drive social impact: Jayesh Ranjan

Hyderabad: Startups are driving innovation, and Telangana is ready to support AI solutions that drive social impact, said Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary (IT and Industries).

Speaking at Woxsen University’s Future Tech Summit 2024 here on Tuesday, Ranjan, emphasized in his address that all conversations around AI must focus on practical use cases rather than hypotheses.

He asked everyone to explore as many use cases as possible and work towards turning them into reality instead of leaving them as mere possibilities.

“The Telangana government recently organized the Global AI Summit, with the theme: Making AI Work for Everyone. As it suggests, we must focus on using AI to benefit everyone. Telangana is uniquely positioned to explore and implement AI solutions, and we are happy to onboard the latest technologies that are relevant to the government, he said.

If there are solutions that enhance agricultural productivity, reduce crop losses, improve healthcare in remote areas, or promote education in government schools, we will gladly adopt them,” he said.

Highlighting the critical role of young innovators and startups and pointing out their importance in driving innovation, he said“Startups are contributing more than traditional institutions because they are agile and not bogged down by legacy. In Telangana, our strategic support to startups—providing data access, expert mentoring, and early-stage funding—has proven successful. We are open to collaborating with educational institutes, foreign universities, or institutions to create startup programs and offer support,” he added.

Dr. Raul Villamarin Rodriguez, Vice President of Woxsen University, said, “The Future Tech Summit 2024 has inspired incredible innovation, gathering bright minds to explore the immense possibilities of AI. By encouraging collaboration between academia, industry, and government, we are empowering the next generation of leaders build a future shaped by technology and human-centered solutions”

Speakers at the event addressed the potential of AI to enhance longevity and improve the quality of life, as well as the prospects of superintelligence in shaping the future of humanity.

The importance of AI for social good was emphasized, with discussions focusing on entrepreneurial innovation and how to navigate a disruption-filled world.

Another key highlight was the exploration of medical robotics, which is driving global innovation and shaping the future of healthcare. The role of AI in aviation safety and mitigating bird strike risks was also discussed, along with the integration of energy-efficient AI technologies and their contribution to sustainability in the digital era, the speakers added.

Additionally, the summit featured in-depth discussions on smart healthcare, with a focus on predictive and preventive care powered by AI and the Internet of Things (IoT).

A session on predicting stock returns using sentiment analysis and soft computing techniques demonstrated the diverse applications of AI across various industries.

Education was another key theme, with speakers examining the revolutionization of learning through AI and automation, ensuring that future generations are equipped for a disruption-ready world.

The summit also highlighted the growing importance of sustainable business practices as a driving force for future progress.

The event also marked the launch of AIRC Magazine and the inauguration of the AI & BA Club, both designed to foster collaboration and innovation in the fields of AI and business analytics.