Telangana RTC to Launch 82 New Electric Buses in Warangal District

Arrangements are underway at Warangal Depot 2, which will oversee maintenance of the fleet within Greater Warangal.

Safiya Begum30 October 2024 - 14:40
Hyderabad: Telangana RTC is set to introduce 82 new electric buses in Warangal district. According to TSRTC officials, these buses will be operational on routes connecting Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Eturnagaram, Mangapet, Khammam, and Bhupalpally.

The fleet will include Super Luxury (18 buses), Deluxe (14 buses), Semi-Deluxe (21 buses), and Express (29 buses) categories. Delhi-based JBM Company has agreed to operate these buses on a contractual cost basis.

The Super Luxury buses will offer seating for 41 passengers, while Deluxe buses will have a 2+2 seating pattern with 45 seats, and Express buses will accommodate 55 passengers in a 2+3 arrangement, ensuring greater comfort for travelers.

Each bus will be equipped with two onboard security cameras with a one-month backup, a vehicle tracking system, panic buttons for each seat, USB mobile charging ports, 12 high-voltage and two low-voltage batteries, and will be capable of covering a range of up to 360 kilometers on a full charge.

The buses are designed to operate at a maximum speed of 80 km/h and will be equipped with fire detection and alarm systems to enhance passenger safety. Additionally, they will feature vehicle tracking, onboard cameras, and LED display boards.

