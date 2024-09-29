Telangana Schools Gear Up for Dasara Break, but Exams Await Post-Holiday

Hyderabad: In a much-anticipated move, the Telangana government has announced a 13-day break for schools and colleges across the state in celebration of the vibrant Dasara festival. The holidays will stretch from October 2 to October 14, giving students ample time to immerse themselves in the festivities. Classes will resume on October 15.

The break begins with Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 and continues through the Dussehra Navratri celebrations, culminating with Vijayadashami on October 12. The government’s decision reflects its focus on giving students and families a chance to participate fully in one of the region’s most cherished festivals. Private schools have also joined in, with many planning to start their holidays a day earlier on October 1.

While students are enjoying this extended vacation, the Telangana Department of Education has already mapped out the academic calendar for the rest of the year. Summative Assessment (SA) 1 will be held shortly after schools reopen, from October 21 to 28, keeping students on their toes academically. Following SA 1, students will also face Formative Assessment (FA) 3 before December 17, and FA 4, specifically for Class X students, by January 29, 2025. FA 4 for classes I to IX will take place by February 28, 2025.

In addition, SA 2 for classes I to IX is scheduled from April 9 to 19, while pre-final exams for Class X are expected to be held before February 28, 2025. The SSC board exams for Class X are slated for March 2025, giving students a clear roadmap for the academic year ahead.

For many students and families, Dasara marks a special time for bonding, travel, and celebration, and the 13-day break is a welcome opportunity to do just that. Yet, the government has also ensured that the academic calendar remains intact, with a packed schedule of assessments and exams awaiting students when they return to school.

In addition to school holidays, the Telangana government has declared public holidays on October 12 and 13 in observance of Vijaya Dasami and the day following. Optional holidays for Durgashtami and Maharnavami are also available on October 10 and 11, ensuring that the festive spirit is felt throughout the state.

With schools in Hyderabad and other districts gearing up for this long break, students, teachers, and families alike are looking forward to a balanced season of celebration and preparation for upcoming exams.

This festive season not only brings joy and cultural pride but also ensures students stay on track academically with the well-planned assessment schedule ahead.