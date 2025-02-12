Telangana Secretariat Faces Scrutiny After Collapse and Cracks Emerge in Newly Constructed Building

Hyderabad: Defects in the newly constructed Telangana Secretariat have come to light after a sudden collapse from the seventh floor of the building startled employees. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, has raised serious concerns about the structural integrity of the secretariat, a key government building in the state.

Collapse and Cracks Near Main Gate

According to sources, a loud noise was heard when part of the seventh floor collapsed, causing panic among employees working inside. Thankfully, no casualties were reported as the collapse occurred in an area that was unoccupied at the time. The collapse left cracks visible at the southeast main gate of the Secretariat. Reports indicate that the incident caused damage to a car parked near the entrance.

No Casualties, But Damage Caused

Fortunately, the incident did not result in any injuries, as the building was not crowded at the time. However, the damage to the car and the visible cracks in the structure have raised questions about the quality of construction and the building’s safety standards. The Telangana Secretariat, which houses key offices including the Chief Minister’s office and the Chief Secretary’s office, has been the center of government activities for several years.

Investigation Underway

The state government has yet to release an official statement, and more details about the cause of the collapse and potential structural issues are awaited. Authorities have promised a thorough investigation into the incident and are expected to take corrective measures to ensure the safety of those working in the Secretariat.

The Telangana Secretariat, which was constructed with the aim of creating a modern and functional government office complex, is now under scrutiny as concerns grow over the quality of its construction. The public and government employees are awaiting clarification from the authorities regarding the future safety of the building.