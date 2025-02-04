Telangana Secretariat on Edge: Police Hunt Down Caller of Repeated Bomb Threat

Hyderabad: The Telangana Secretariat received a bomb threat over the phone, prompting immediate police action.

Authorities confirmed that the threat, made by an unidentified caller over the past three days, was investigated thoroughly, with no explosives found at the premises.

Phone Threat Details

The caller had made multiple phone calls to the Telangana Secretariat, threatening a bomb at the government office. Following the alarming calls, local police swiftly took action, securing the area and launching an investigation into the matter.

Police Response and Investigation

Police officials have arrested the individual responsible for making the threatening phone calls. Upon questioning, the suspect has been detained for further investigation to understand the motive behind the threats.

No Bomb Found at Secretariat

A thorough search of the Telangana Secretariat was conducted, and authorities confirmed that no bomb or suspicious objects were found on the premises. The police have reassured the public that there is no immediate danger.

Ongoing Investigation

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities focused on determining the reasons behind the repeated threats. Police are exploring all angles of the case, including the possibility of malicious intent or a personal grievance that led to the phone calls.

Public Safety Assured

While the incident caused temporary panic, police have assured that all safety measures are in place to prevent such threats from affecting the operations of the Telangana Secretariat. The authorities are continuing their investigation to ensure such incidents do not recur.