Telangana: Senior Government Doctors Threaten Indefinite Strike

Hyderabad – The Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA), representing senior faculty in government teaching hospitals, has issued an ultimatum to the State government, threatening an indefinite strike and cessation of all medical services if undue pressure on caregivers at Government General and Teaching Hospital, Nalgonda continues.

As a mark of protest, teaching faculty at all general and teaching hospitals in Telangana will don black badges while performing their duties on Friday.

The TTGDA alleges that caregivers at Nalgonda Government Hospital are being harassed by district officials through daily surprise checks, exacerbating existing issues of manpower shortages and insufficient infrastructure.

“If the State government does not end these unnecessary pressure tactics, we will have no choice but to halt all medical services in teaching hospitals across Telangana and potentially launch a massive indefinite strike,” warned TTGDA senior office bearers.

Recently, the Nalgonda District Collector, after a surprise inspection, initiated a schedule for daily checks conducted by senior District Level Officers from various departments. This month-long timetable, set to continue until August 2024, details the officials responsible for these inspections.