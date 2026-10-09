Telangana Sets One-Month Deadline to Clear Pending GO 59 Land Regularisation Applications

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has directed district collectors to dispose of pending applications for the regularisation of government land measuring up to 500 square yards underGO 59 within one month. The move, initiated by the government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, aims to expedite long-pending land-related cases and provide relief to eligible applicants.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said applicants would be given an opportunity to submit the required documents for verification. Officials will examine the submitted records, assess the eligibility of beneficiaries and verify the extent of land proposed for regularisation before taking decisions in accordance with the applicable rules.

The government has also instructed officials to identify irregularities and violations of existing norms in the regularisation process. Cases in which conveyance deeds have already been issued will also be reviewed to check compliance with the prescribed rules. However, matters pending before courts will be dealt with in accordance with the relevant judicial orders.

Apart from the GO 59 cases, the government is pursuing a fast-track approach to address other long-pending property-related issues. These include the registration of eligible houses, plots and flats that have valid planning approvals, pending applications relating to the Urban Land Ceiling (ULC) Act, and NALA clearance for patta lands.

The latest directions are intended to improve administrative efficiency, ensure transparent scrutiny and reduce delays in resolving property disputes and regularisation applications.

With district collectors instructed to complete the process within a month, the focus will now be on verifying documents, determining eligibility and issuing decisions within the stipulated timeframe. The outcome is expected to provide clarity to applicants awaiting regularisation, subject to compliance with the applicable rules and verification requirements.