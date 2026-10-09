Telangana clears 71.23 lakh electors for inclusion in final voter rolls

Hyderabad: A total of 71,23,526 electors has been cleared for inclusion in Telangana’s final electoral rolls following the processing of notices, claims and objections, according to figures reported by election authorities.

The state recorded 92,88,180 notices relating to logical discrepancies and unmatched records. Of these, 91,92,625 notices were reportedly delivered, while 95,555 remained pending delivery.

The figures highlight the scale of the electoral-roll revision exercise and the importance of completing verification and hearing procedures before the final publication of the rolls.

The reported schedule sets November 5, 2026, as the deadline for disposing of applications, with the final electoral rolls scheduled to be published on November 9.

The figure of 71.23 lakh represents electors reportedly cleared for inclusion and should not be interpreted as the total number of voters in Telangana.

Citizens are advised to check their names, constituency details and polling-station information through the Election Commission of India’s Voters’ Service Portal. Those who receive notices should follow the instructions provided by election officials and submit the required documents within the prescribed period.

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