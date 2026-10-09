Telangana

Telangana clears 71.23 lakh electors for inclusion in final voter rolls

A total of 71,23,526 electors has been cleared for inclusion in Telangana's final electoral rolls following the processing of notices, claims and objections, according to figures reported by election authorities.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi9 October 2026 - 17:07
Telangana clears 71.23 lakh electors for inclusion in final voter rolls
Telangana clears 71.23 lakh electors for inclusion in final voter rolls

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Hyderabad: A total of 71,23,526 electors has been cleared for inclusion in Telangana’s final electoral rolls following the processing of notices, claims and objections, according to figures reported by election authorities.

The state recorded 92,88,180 notices relating to logical discrepancies and unmatched records. Of these, 91,92,625 notices were reportedly delivered, while 95,555 remained pending delivery.

The figures highlight the scale of the electoral-roll revision exercise and the importance of completing verification and hearing procedures before the final publication of the rolls.

The reported schedule sets November 5, 2026, as the deadline for disposing of applications, with the final electoral rolls scheduled to be published on November 9.

The figure of 71.23 lakh represents electors reportedly cleared for inclusion and should not be interpreted as the total number of voters in Telangana.

Citizens are advised to check their names, constituency details and polling-station information through the Election Commission of India’s Voters’ Service Portal. Those who receive notices should follow the instructions provided by election officials and submit the required documents within the prescribed period.

Follow for more details: Munsifdaily.com

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi9 October 2026 - 17:07
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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