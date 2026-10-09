RTC Driver Saves 40 Lives Before Succumbing to Heart Attack on Kakinada–Vizag Route

Andhra Pradesh: In a heartbreaking incident, an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus driver, identified as Shiva, reportedly saved the lives of around 40 passengers by safely bringing his bus to the roadside after suffering a heart attack while driving from Kakinada to Visakhapatnam.

According to the information available, Shiva suffered a heart attack while at the wheel of the bus. Despite experiencing severe pain and being in a life-threatening condition, he managed to maintain control of the vehicle.

Showing remarkable presence of mind, the driver reportedly held the steering wheel firmly and carefully moved the bus to the side of the road, preventing a possible accident and protecting the passengers on board.

After ensuring the bus was safely stopped, Shiva succumbed to the heart attack.

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His actions have drawn attention to the responsibility and presence of mind required of public transport drivers, particularly during emergencies. By prioritising the safety of his passengers even in his final moments, Shiva is being remembered for his dedication to duty.

The incident has left passengers and the public saddened, while highlighting the importance of timely medical assistance and emergency response when drivers experience sudden health problems on the road.

Further details regarding the incident and official statements from the RTC authorities are awaited.