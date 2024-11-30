Telangana Shines at UTT Para Table Tennis National Ranking Championship 2024-2025

Indore: The UTT Para Table Tennis National Ranking Championship 2024-2025, held at the Abhay Prashal Indoor Stadium from November 26 to 28, concluded with thrilling matches, showcasing remarkable performances by para-athletes from across the country. Telangana emerged as a dominant force, with its players excelling in multiple categories.

Men’s Class 10: Hitesh Dolwani Claims National Champion Title

Hyderabad’s own Hitesh Dolwani put on a stellar display of skill and determination to secure the championship in the Men’s Class 10 category. In the semifinals, Hitesh defeated Anuj Gupta of Delhi in straight sets (11-7, 11-5, 11-5). He carried his momentum into the final, where he triumphed over Maharashtra’s Vishwa Tambe with a commanding 3-0 victory (11-6, 11-5, 11-4). With this win, Hitesh solidifies his position as the reigning National Champion.

Women’s Class 4: Young Prodigy Vijaya Deepika Shines

Fourteen-year-old Vijaya Deepika Gangapatnam, a wheelchair para-athlete from Hyderabad, captivated audiences with her remarkable journey to the finals. She fought valiantly in the semifinals, edging out Usha Rathod of Gujarat in a five-set thriller (11-8, 9-11, 8-11, 12-10, 11-5). However, in the final, Vijaya faced a formidable opponent in Bhavina Patel, a Paralympic silver medalist and seasoned Olympian. Despite her best efforts, Vijaya fell short, losing 3-0 (12-10, 11-7, 11-9), earning a well-deserved silver medal.

Women’s Class 8: Nisha Kumari Earns Silver

Nisha Kumari, another Telangana star, displayed exceptional talent in the Women’s Class 8 category. She cruised through the semifinals, defeating Uttar Pradesh’s Pragati Kesharwani in straight sets (11-4, 11-5, 11-9). In the final, she faced Karnataka’s Savita V. Anjanakatti but lost 3-0 (11-4, 11-5, 11-9), finishing with a commendable silver medal.

Telangana’s Triumph Celebrated

The championship was a testament to the growing dominance of Telangana in para table tennis. From left to right, Vijaya Deepika Gangapatnam, Hitesh Dolwani, and Nisha Kumari posed proudly with their trophies, representing the state with excellence and determination.

This event highlighted not only the competitive spirit of the athletes but also their inspiring journeys. With talents like Hitesh, Vijaya, and Nisha leading the way, the future of para table tennis in India looks bright.