Telangana Shocker | Man Puts Water Heater Under His Arm While Talking on Phone, Dies of Electric Shock

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident in Khammam Town’s Kloodo area near the Hanuman Temple, a 40-year-old man named D. Mahesh Babu was electrocuted and died after accidentally placing an electric water heater next to him while on the phone.

On Sunday night, Mahesh Babu was preparing to bathe his pet dog when he inadvertently placed the heater against his side instead of in a bucket. The heater was turned on, resulting in an electric shock that caused him to fall. Despite his wife, Durga Devi, rushing him to the hospital with the help of locals, doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

This incident highlights the critical importance of handling electrical appliances with extreme caution, especially when multitasking.