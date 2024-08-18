Telangana Shocker: Overloaded RTC Bus Loses Tires in Morapelli Blowout

Telangana: In a near-disaster incident on the Morapelli route, a Nirmal Depot bus carrying 170 passengers—triple its intended capacity—suffered a blowout of its two rear tires.

The incident unfolded when the heavily overloaded bus experienced a sudden loss of control, causing panic among passengers.

Remarkably, despite the severe nature of the malfunction and the bus’s overcapacity, no injuries were reported.

The incident highlights both the dangers of overloading and the sheer luck involved in avoiding a major catastrophe.

Local authorities and passengers are questioning how such a dangerously overloaded vehicle was allowed on the road. This close call has raised urgent concerns about public safety and the government’s role in ensuring rigorous adherence to transportation regulations.

*Public Outcry:*

In the wake of the incident, there has been a surge in public outrage. Critics are calling for immediate reforms to prevent such incidents and questioning why safety measures and regulations are not being enforced more strictly.

“It’s pure luck that no one was hurt,” one concerned passenger remarked. “But why is the government toying with the lives of innocent citizens?”

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the pressing need for enhanced safety standards and more effective regulatory oversight to protect commuters and prevent similar near-disasters in the future.