Telangana Since 2020 With 97028 Tracked by the Police According to Data Obtained by Rajendra Painati, Founder of Youth for Anti-Corruption, a Total of 103,494 People Have Gone Missing

Hyderabad: The alarming issue of missing persons in Telangana has come to light through data obtained by Rajendra Painati, Founder of Youth for Anti-Corruption. Between 2020 and the present, a staggering 103,494 individuals have been reported missing in the state. Telangana Since 2020 With 97028 Tracked by the Police While police efforts have successfully individuals, 6,468 remain untraced, including 684 children.

Key Highlights of the Missing Persons Data in Telangana

Total Missing Individuals Since 2020: 103,494.

Tracked by Police: 97,028.

Still Untraced: 6,468.

Children Among the Missing: 684.

This data underscores the significant challenge faced by law enforcement and the urgent need for intensified efforts to address this issue.

Concerns Raised by Rajendra Painati

Speaking on the gravity of the situation, Rajendra Painati emphasized:

“Every day, many people go missing in Telangana. While some persons are traced, some remain untraced. The government and law enforcement agencies should intensify their efforts to trace the missing persons and provide support to families of missing persons to find their loved ones.”

His organization, Youth for Anti-Corruption, has been at the forefront of bringing such critical social issues to public attention.

The Issue at Hand: Missing Persons in Telangana

The data reveals a consistent pattern of people going missing across the state. While many cases involve individuals being reunited with their families, the 6,468 untraced cases highlight the gaps in the current systems.

Factors Contributing to Missing Persons Cases

Human Trafficking: Some individuals, particularly children, may fall prey to trafficking networks. Runaways: Economic pressures and personal conflicts often drive individuals, especially teenagers, to leave their homes. Crime and Abduction: Cases of kidnapping and abduction are also a significant concern. Mental Health Issues: Disappearances can also result from individuals facing mental health challenges.

Impact on Families

The emotional toll on families is immense. Uncertainty about the fate of a loved one often leads to prolonged grief, anxiety, and financial strain as families spend resources searching for their missing relatives.

Government and Police Initiatives

While the Telangana Police have made commendable efforts, tracing 97,028 individuals, the gap in untraced cases demands urgent attention.

Steps Taken

Dedicated Missing Persons Units: Special teams have been formed to investigate missing persons cases.

Awareness Campaigns: The government and NGOs collaborate on campaigns to raise awareness about the dangers of human trafficking and other causes of disappearance.

Community Involvement: Encouraging citizens to report suspicious activities and support search efforts.

Challenges Faced by Authorities

Lack of Resources: Insufficient manpower and technology can hamper investigation efforts.

Interstate Coordination: Many missing persons may be found outside the state, requiring seamless coordination between law enforcement agencies across states.

Delayed Reporting: Families sometimes delay reporting missing persons, complicating search efforts.

Call for Action

Rajendra Painati’s appeal highlights the need for:

Enhanced Police Training: Equip law enforcement with advanced training and resources to handle missing persons cases effectively.

Use of Technology: Leverage technologies like AI, CCTV networks, and mobile tracking to locate missing individuals more efficiently.

Increased Funding: Allocate more resources to address the issue, ensuring better infrastructure and support for search operations.

Public Awareness: Educate the public on the importance of immediate reporting and how to prevent disappearances.

Support for Families of the Missing

Families of missing persons require:

Psychological Support: Counseling services to help cope with the trauma of missing loved ones.

Legal Assistance: Guidance on filing reports and navigating the legal processes involved.

Community Networks: Formation of support groups to share information and resources.

Conclusion

The missing persons crisis in Telangana is a stark reminder of the challenges faced by law enforcement and society. While significant progress has been made, with 97,028 individuals successfully traced, the 6,468 untraced cases—including 684 children—call for urgent and intensified efforts.

Collaboration between the government, police, NGOs, and the public is essential to address this issue comprehensively. As emphasized by Rajendra Painati, it is a collective responsibility to ensure that every missing person is accounted for and reunited with their families.